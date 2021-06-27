Love Island 2021: First look at new villa revealed!

The Love Island 2021's new look villa has been unveiled tonight ahead of Monday's launch.

Host Laura Whitmore will be back on Monday to introduce us to the fresh batch of sexy singletons on the Love Island 2021 cast.

Advertisements

The new line up are all in search of the summer of their lives, with passion, romance and drama from the outset.

For 2021, Love Island returns to the same villa as 2019 but it's been given a huge makeover.

You can tour around the new look home to this year's cast in the video below!

The new look villa will be a luxury paradise that will play host to the love and lust as the temperatures are raised and the pulses race faster than ever before.

Touring the villa in the video, Laura says: "The garden is an amazing outdoor space with the best views in Mallorca.

"There's a new selfie mirror which is handy for taking those group pictures.

Advertisements

"The swing seat is back for those intimate chats while the Daybeds are ready and set for some heart to hearts and the kitchen is ready for those toasties to be made.

"In the bedroom there's some cheeky new headboards and a new entrance hall with a brand new neon.

"The lounge is the new home to the dog house while the hideaway is back with some new secret draws.

The Hideaway. Picture: ITV

The Lounge. Picture: ITV

"The bathroom is fully stocked and ready for action. The terrace, where all the one to ones happen and the dressing room is the tidiest it will ever be."

Laura concludes: "The villa is ready and we are ready to put our singles in - why not join us for the ultimate summer of love?"

Love Island starts at 9PM Monday, 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

> Love Island 2021 cast revealed: Meet the contestants on series 7

Meanwhile, this year’s main series will again be accompanied by weekly spin-off show, Love Island: Aftersun.

The Dog House. Picture: ITV

The Love Island garden. Picture: ITV

Airing on Sunday nights from 4 July, Laura will be joined by a panel of different celebrity guests each week, with the show offering viewers first reaction to the goings on in the villa, exclusive interviews with dumped islanders, and all the gossip from the most dramatic series to date.

Advertisements

Laura said: "I am so excited to be back hosting. It’s been a year where I think we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives and I think everyone is ready for Love Island to be back – myself included."

Picture: ITV