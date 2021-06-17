Wes Nelson reveals secret to Love Island success after becoming a millionaire

Wes Nelson has revealed what he thinks is the easy way to succeed on Love Island.

With a brand new series of Love Island starting soon, Wes has reflected on his time on the show in 2018.

Advertisements

Wes made the final of the fourth series of the ITV2 show and has gone on to become a millionaire thanks to TV appearances and music success.

In an interview on FUBAR Radio, Wes revealed his advice to his year's contestants: "Like people sometimes think, they get it confused with, ‘Oh, I can go on Love Island and get this career after, and this, that and the other.’

"And nine times out of ten, they're the people that come out within a week because they've got this game plan and people see straight through it.”

He added: “Just go on there, have fun! If something comes of it, something comes of it. If you meet someone, you meet someone and if you don't, you don't.

"But I think just go on it and have fun and be unapologetically yourself. And people will start to like you.

Wes, who famously coined the phrase ‘doing bits’ whilst on the show, also spoke about having sex on TV: "I did it and I was fine!

Advertisements

"This is the thing. People can say, ‘Don't do this. Don't do that!’ There are no dos or don’ts. Just do you. It's literally that simple."

Speaking to Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, Wes also explained his success since leaving the show hasn’t changed him .

He shared: “I'm still just a bloke from Stoke. I'm still just a simple man from Stoke. I think for me, I've just taken everything in my stride. I think circumstances have changed, but I haven't. And it's good to keep things that way, to stay true to who you are.”

Wes went on to speak about his blossoming music career after the release of new single Nice To Meet Ya, the follow up to his debut See Nobody, which peaked at number three in the UK charts.

He said: “Anyone who knows me knows I don't stop singing. I've never not got a pen in my hand trying to write something. So, for me, to embark on this journey now, it's been quality.

Advertisements

"This past year for me has been absolutely phenomenal doing the music. It has genuinely been a lifelong dream, and to get the recognition that it's getting, it just blows my mind.”

The star claimed his success off the back of the show is because "I was actually honest," adding: "I didn't go in with a game plan. I went in for what it is, which is fun."