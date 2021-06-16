Love Island's iconic water bottle gets a makeover ahead of new series

Love Island's iconic water bottle has been given a makeover as the show returns for a new series.

It was confirmed today that Love Island 2021 will start on Monday, 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

And alongside the news, the Official Love Island shop has confirmed its return with the Official Love Island Water Bottle given a refresh featuring a slimmer design and a white matte finish in time for Summer 2021!

The brand new insulated design will be featured in the upcoming series 7 of ITV2’s Love Island and is available to personalise and purchase from loveislandshop.co.uk and the programme app.

The double walled stainless steel body means the bottle is suitable for both hot and cold drinks. Just twist on the flip straw lid for cold drinks or the hook carabiner lid for something hotter.

Since going on sale in 2017 hundreds of thousands of official Love Island Water Bottles have been sold but this year they’ve got a brand new look.

Will van Rest, ITV Director of Games, Live & Merchandise said: “The Love Island Water Bottle is one of the most recognisable items on any TV show and has been a runaway success with viewers.

"This year we’ve given them a refresh and they’ll be back in the Villa and available for fans to purchase to welcome back the show of the summer.”

Also new in the shop this year is the personalised Love Island tote bag (coming soon) and returning to the shop are the washbags, robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases, baby bottles and phone cases which are of course all personalisable in the famous Love Island font. As well as a range of colourful branded re-usable cups that you’ll also see the Islanders using.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub later this month.