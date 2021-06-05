Here's your first look at tonight's FINAL of The Masked Dancer as the remaining celebs are all unmasked.

After yesterday's semi-final (Friday), The Masked Dancer UK is back tonight at 7:30PM on ITV with its final episode.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse, the masked madness comes to an end tonight,

The Masked Dancer sees celebrities dance in extraordinary and outrageous costumes as they attempt to keep their true identity hidden.

In the final there will be more clues than ever before, and it’s up to the panel of superstar sleuths to guess who is dancing in disguise.

Dancing twice, the identity of all of the remaining masked dancers will be revealed tonight, and one of them will be crowned The Masked Dancer Champion.

Here's a first look at the performances...

Squirrel

Squirrel's final performance will be Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's Bang Bang.

Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Zip

Zip will dance to Rick James' Super Freak.

Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Carwash

Carwash's final dance will be to LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem.

Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Scarecrow

Scarecrow will perform to Years & Years and Jess Glynne's cover of The Greatest Showman's Come Alive.

Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Also on tonight's final, all 12 celebrities from the series return to give a spectacular.

Meanwhile Holly Willoughby joins the panel as a guest judge.

Holly said: "How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they're doing in these costumes is mind blowing! I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You’re all in for a real treat."

The Masked Dancer airs tonight, Saturday 5 June at 7:30PM on ITV.

Recap the contestants already unveiled so far here before the final tonight.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV