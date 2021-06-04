It's the semi-final on The Masked Dancer tonight - here's your first look at the latest episode.

The Masked Dancer is airing all this week on ITV with the penultimate instalment tonight (Friday 4 June) at 7:30PM on ITV.

The show sees famous faces fight to put on a standout dance performance all while their identities are kept hidden under spectacular costumes.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Dancer UK together with panellists Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, with John Bishop joining the show as a guest panellist tonight.

In this evening’s semi final the six remaining celebrities battle for a place in the final – but only four of them can make it, as two of them will be unmasked tonight.

Here's a first look at all of the latest performances...

Frog

Frog. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Squirrel

Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Zip

Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Carwash

Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Knickerbocker Glory

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Scarecrow

Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer airs at 7:30PM on ITV tonight.

Joining the regular panel for the new episode is John Bishop. He said: "I went to The Masked Dancer recording not sure what it would be like, but it was the most fun I’ve had for a long time.

"The show is crazy – but in a good way - and seeing the video wall with all the viewers and families at home watching gives it an extra spice. It was a really fun evening and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Last night's Quarter Final saw two contestants unmasked as first Beagle and later Llama had their true identities revealed.

They join Rubber Chicken, Beetroot, Flamingo and Viper in leaving the competition.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.

