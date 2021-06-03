Here's a full recap of this evening's instalment of The Masked Dancer 2021 with all the performances and reveal.

Season One of The Masked Dancer currently airs on ITV each evening this week.

Advertisements

Across seven shows a fresh selection of twelve famous faces will be taking to the stage all while concealing their identities behind elaborate masks.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - media personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall, Strictly pro Oti Mabuse and comedian Mo Gilligan - will be trying to discover who is behind the mask each episode.

In tonight’s episode all remaining eight celebrities battled it out together for the first time, while David Walliams joined the panel as a guest. The acts all wanted a place in tomorrow’s semi-final, but two of them were unmasked.

Recap the performances and double reveal below...

Frog

Frog opened up the latest episode with an uptempo performance to Little Shop of Horrors.

Beagle

For their third performance, Beagle danced to Fly Me To The Moon.

Advertisements

Carwash

Next up was Carwash who back flipped across the stage to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic

Scarecrow

Ed Sheeran's Perfect was the song of choice for Scarecrow's emotional routine in the latest episode.

Squirrel

For their latest performance, Squirrel danced to Scream by Usher.

Advertisements

Zip

Dancing for a place in the semi-finals, Zip slowed things down with a routine to Coldplay's A Sky Full Of Stars.

Llama

Hitting the stage for the third time, Llama danced to Chuck Berry classic You Never Can Tell.

Knickerbocker Glory

Closing the latest episode, Knickerbocker Glory strutted their stuff to Todrick Hall's Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels

Beagle is revealed!

After all eight acts had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourites. The three in the bottom were Beagle, Llama and Zip. With the fewest votes Beagle was automatically eliminated and unmasked to reveal ice skating legend Christopher Dean.

Lama is revealed!

Llama and Zip then faced the panel to decide who would stay and who would be eliminated. The panel chose to keep Zip, seeing Llama leave the competition and unmasked as TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball.

Advertisements

Series 1 of The Masked Dancer currently airs on ITV every night this week.