The Masked Dancer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 4

Here's a full recap of tonight's episode of The Masked Dancer with all the performances and new reveal.

The current series of The Masked Dancer is airing on ITV each evening this week.

Advertisements

Across seven episodes a brand new cast of 12 celebs will be performing all while keeping their identities secret behind elaborate masks.

The panel - telly presenter Davina McCall, dancer Oti Mabuse, TV personality Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan - will be trying to work out who is behind the mask after each performance.

Tonight's fourth episode (1 June) saw Rubber Chicken, Frog, Beagle, Carwash and Squirrel all take to the stage for their second dance of the competition. After all had performed their new routines, the studio audience voted for their top act with the bottom two stars facing a dance-off to decide who would be next to be unmasked.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below...

Carwash

Opening Tuesday's episode, Carwash danced to a Grease movie megamix.

Rubber Chicken

Next up, Rubber Chicken returned for their second dance, performing to Mambo No. 5 by Lou Bega.

Advertisements

Frog

Third out on stage in the latest episode was Frog who performed to Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Beagle

Beagle was next up to dance, performing to classic Hound Dog for their second routine.

Squirrel

Closing the main round of performances was Squirrel who danced their second routine to Beyoncé hit Single Ladies.

Frog and Rubber Chicken dance off

Once all five acts had danced their second routines, it was Frog and Rubber Chicken who were in the bottom two dance off after the studio audience voted for their favourites. Rubber Chicken performed to Abba's Take A Chance On Me while Frog performed Outkast's Hey Ya! as they danced to stay in the competition.

Rubber Chicken is revealed!

After Frog and Rubber Chicken danced again, it was up to the panel to choose which act to save and who to send home. Rubber Chicken was eliminated, seeing them unmasked as sports star Eddie the Eagle.

Advertisements

The latest series of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV nightly.