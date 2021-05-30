The Masked Dancer: First look at tonight's contestants and song list!

The Masked Dancer continues tonight (Sunday) on ITV and here's your first look.

The Masked Dancer season 1 is airing across the week on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs fight to put on a standout dance performance all while their identities are covered behind outrageous costumes.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Dancer UK 2021 together with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Mo Gilligan.

Last night saw the competition kick off with the first six contestants dancing and one being unmasked.

Tonight sees the next six acts face off in a trio of head to head dance battles before one more celebrity is unmasked.

Squirrel vs Carwash

Car Wash will be performing to Christina Aguilera & Missy Elliot's Car Wash while Squirrel dances to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift.

Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Flamingo vs Rubber Chicken

Flamingo will perform to Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, Pink while Rubber Chicken dances to The Swinging Blue Jeans' Hippy Hippy Shake.

Flamingo. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Frog vs Beagle

Beagle dances to Will.i.am's Bang Bang while Frog will perform to DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince's Boom! Shake The Room

Frog. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Beagle. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the show the second celebrity’s identity is revealed.

Enjoy more clues than ever before, spectacular routines and amazing reveals every night, as we all ask again 'Who is Behind the Mask?'

Says host Joel: "The Masked Dancer is the brother, sister, mother, auntie and uncle show of Masked Singer. It's joyous, it’s silly, it’s fun and it’s taken the format to another level.

"It’s extended the fun of The Masked Singer and it’s just as bizarre, if not even more bizarre. I think because you haven’t got the foundation of the voices to hear singing you’re really focused on the clues and the visual and body shapes. It’s really fun."

The Masked Dancer 2021 airs 7:30PM tonight, Sunday 30 May on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV