First look teasers of Love Island 2021 have been unveiled today!

Two new clips shared by ITV feature host Laura Whitmore as well as the voice of narrator Iain Stirling.

Laura is seen driving a bright red jeep before using a hammer to hit an emergency button labelled: "In case of Love Island, crack on."

Meanwhile, Iain is heard announcing: "This is not a drill!"

The teasers will debut on TV tonight (Saturday 29 May) on ITV during the first episode of The Masked Dancer.

Love Island returns this summer on ITV2 and ITV Hub and The Masked Dancer starts tonight at 7PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Love Island will be back on ITV2 soon for what will be its seventh series after more than a year off air.

As ever, the show will air nightly on ITV2 over the summer with insiders teasing the biggest series yet after more than 100,000 applications.

The hit reality show sees a cast of singles on the search for love.

Islanders have to try their best to couple up, flirt and date in the hope of avoiding getting voted off out of the villa.

Every episode promises new twists including bombshell contestants. Will heads be turned?

Expect dramatic revelations when it comes to the recouplings when the truth behind the lovestruck Islanders is uncovered - resulting in unexpected exits and unexpected splits.

The series concludes as one pair triumph, voted Love Island winners by viewers.

There's still time to apply for the 2021 series with details available on the ITV website here. You must be over 18 and applications close on 15 July.

In the meantime you can watch series 1 to 6 of Love Island online now via the ITV Hub here.

There's also recent spin-off Love Island: What Happened Next? catching up with couples from the most recent series.