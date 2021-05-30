Who is Squirrel on The Masked Dancer? Fan theories and guesses so far

Who is Squirrel on The Masked Dancer? Here's a run down of the clues and theories so far!

The Masked Dancer UK debut series is airing each evening all this week on ITV.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the new show sees celebrities sing-off to put on the most exciting dance routine all while their identities are hidden dazzling masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett presents the first season joined by panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

One of the masked dancers on the show this year is Squirrel - introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, who's behind the mask?

Who is Squirrel on The Masked Dancer?

In the first episode, Squirrel danced to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off

In their first VT, Squirrel made references to impersonations, having been working in TV since an early age and famous parents.

In a cryptic clue to the panel, Squirrel said: "This Squirrel wasn't BLANK when BLANK got thrown around."

Guesses from viewers and the panel so far have included Emily Atack, Maisie Smith and Dani Dyer.

One fan tweeted: "Squirrel is @EmAtack #MaskedDancerUK"

Another wrote: "I think Squirrel is Maisie Smith. TV Royalty - She's worked with Patsy Palmer and Sid Owen (Ricky and Bianca) on #EastEnders #MaskedDancerUK"

A third agreed: "Is the Squirrel Maisie Smith from Eastenders? #MaskedDancerUK #TheMaskedDancer"

The Masked Dancer UK 2021 continues nightly all this week on ITV.

Other mystery acts on the show this year are Beetroot, Viper, Frog, Beagle, Llama, Scarecrow, Carwash, Knickerbocker Glory, Zip, Rubber Chicken and Flamingo.

The latest episodes are available to watch with the ITV website.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV