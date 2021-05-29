Who is Zip on The Masked Dancer? Fans think they already know!

Who is Zip on The Masked Dancer? Fans think they're already sure of who's behind the mask!

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer debut series is airing all this week on ITV.

Advertisements

The series sees celebs sing-off to put on the most impressive dance performance while keeping their identities hidden with elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer season 1 is helmed by Joel Dommett together with a panel of Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse and Davina McCall.

One of the contestants on the show is Zip - but who is behind the mask?

Who is Zip on The Masked Dancer?

In their first performance, Zip danced to Sugarhill Gang & Chic's Rappers Delight & Goodtimes.

Zip described themselves as the 'life and soul of the party' who 'loves disco'.

In a first clue package, there were also references to DJing, tea at the savoy and the colours red, yellow, green and blue.

Advertisements

In a teaser clue, which saw Zip give the panel a hint about their identity with two words removed, Zip said: "I can let slip that I have a new job BLANK the BLANK."

Early popular guesses have included JLS' Marvin Humes

One viewer tweeted: "i reckon Zip is Marvin Humes. radio host and references to red, blue, yellow and green? #TheMaskedDancer"

Another added: "Marvin Humes... Red, Green, Yellow & Blue (their jumpers) and there was a DJ clue. Marvin is a DJ. #MaskedDancerUK"

And a third agreed: "I’d say Zip is Marvin Humes! #MaskedDancerUK"

Other guesses have been Chris Evans, Dermot O'Leary and Rylan Clark-Neal.

The Masked Dancer UK's first season continues nightly all this week on ITV.

Other contestants competing in the show are Llama, Flamingo, Squirrel, Beetroot, Knickerbocker Glory, Beagle, Scarecrow, Frog, Carwash, Viper and Rubber CHicken.

Advertisements

Watch the latest from The Masked Dancer online on the ITV website.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV