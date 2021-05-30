The Masked Dancer 2021 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals so far

Here's a full run down of the Masked Dancer UK contestants in 2021 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer sees twelve celebrities competing in a dancing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.

Advertisements

As each celebrity hit the stage, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity Dancers try to throw them off the scent.

Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...

The Masked Dancer contestants

Viper (Unmasked)

Will they have snake hips? Can they be charmed by the music? It’s Viper!

Viper. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Jordan Banjo. Picture: ITV/(C) Bandicoot TV

In the first episode, Viper was unmasked as Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

Performances

Episode 1: Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way

Clues

- Links 'hand me down' boxing gloves.

- "I'm the only snake to BLANK on an iconic BLANK."

Confirmed identity: Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo

Zip

Tearing up the dancefloor, it's Zip!

Zip. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Sugarhill Gang & Chic - Rappers Delight & Goodtimes

Advertisements

Clues

- Describes themselves as the 'life and soul of the party' who 'loves disco'.

- References to DJing, tea at the savoy and the colours red, yellow, green and blue.

- "I can let slip that I have a new job BLANK the BLANK."

Popular guesses: JLS' Marvin Humes, Chris Evans, Dermot O'Leary and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Knickerbocker Glory

Whipped cream and whipping viewers into a dance fueled frenzy, it’s Knickerbocker Glory!

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Lady Gaga & Beyoncé - Telephone.

Clues

- Knickerbocker Glory has provided references to the seaside, RuPaul's Drag Race and cooking.

- As a young scoop, I won a BLANK contest with my jelly BLANK."

Popular guesses: Baga Chipz, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Llama

They’ll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor, it’s Llama!

Llama. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Quincy Jones - Soul Bossa Nova

Clues

- References to directing and acting, period dramas, the countryside, phone bills, a 'simple life' and having a 'reputation'.

- "My famous BLANK is known for being good with BLANK."

Popular guesses: Zoe Ball, Geri Halliwell, Miranda Hart and Sara Cox.

Advertisements

Scarecrow

An ex-STRAW-dinary mover that’s the best dancer in their field, it’s Scarecrow!

Scarecrow. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick - September

Clues

- Appearing in their opening VT, Scarecrow made references to recycling, housekeeping, posing and a magic wand.

- "My BLANK was part of a BLANK story but it wasn't happily ever after."

Popular guesses: Stacey Solomon, Michelle Keegan, Fleur East and Stacey Dooley

Beetroot

They dance to their own beat – it’s Beetroot!

Beetroot. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Annie Lennox - I Put A Spell On You

Clues

- Beetroot has made references to gardening and the country side, the North, loos, horse riding and 'hearsay'.

- "If her majesty knew I had BLANK BLANK at home she would make a salad of me."

Popular guesses: Kym Marsh, Helen Skelton, Myleene Klass, Shania Twain and Cheryl.

Carwash

Sending the audience into a spin, come on y’all and sing it with me, it’s Carwash!

Advertisements

Carwash. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Christina Aguilera & Missy Elliot - Car Wash

Clues

- Carwash has made references to 'letting it shine', being used to performing in front of crowds, Brits and Busted.

- "I've coupled up with a winning BLANK for a BLANK, purely professional."

Popular guesses: Matt Willis, Harry Judd and Howard Donald.

Beagle

Who let the dogs out? It’s Beagle!

Beagle. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Will.i.am - Bang Bang

Beagle will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).

Squirrel

Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, it’s Squirrel!

Squirrel. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Taylor Swift - Shake It Off

Clues

- Links to impersonations, has been working in TV since an early age and has famous parents

- "This Squirrel wasn't BLANK when BLANK got thrown around."

Popular guesses: Emily Atack, Maisie Smith and Dani Dyer.

Advertisements

Frog

I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop... here comes Frog!

Frog. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince - Boom! Shake The Room

Frog will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).

Rubber Chicken

You’ve heard of the funky chicken, now meet Rubber Chicken!

Rubber Chicken. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: The Swinging Blue Jeans - Hippy Hippy Shake

Rubber Chicken will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).

Flamingo

This beautiful tropical bird migrates to the dance studio during the Spring, it’s Flamingo!

Flamingo. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya & Pink - Lady Marmalade

Flamingo will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).

Advertisements

The Masked Dancer airs nightly all this week on ITV.