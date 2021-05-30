The Masked Dancer 2021 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals so far

Here's a full run down of the Masked Dancer UK contestants in 2021 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.
A spin-off from The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer sees twelve celebrities competing in a dancing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.
As each celebrity hit the stage, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity Dancers try to throw them off the scent.
Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...
The Masked Dancer contestants
Viper (Unmasked)
Will they have snake hips? Can they be charmed by the music? It’s Viper!
In the first episode, Viper was unmasked as Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.
Performances
Episode 1: Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
Clues
- Links 'hand me down' boxing gloves.
- "I'm the only snake to BLANK on an iconic BLANK."
Confirmed identity: Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo
Zip
Tearing up the dancefloor, it's Zip!
Performances
Episode 1: Sugarhill Gang & Chic - Rappers Delight & Goodtimes
Clues
- Describes themselves as the 'life and soul of the party' who 'loves disco'.
- References to DJing, tea at the savoy and the colours red, yellow, green and blue.
- "I can let slip that I have a new job BLANK the BLANK."
Popular guesses: JLS' Marvin Humes, Chris Evans, Dermot O'Leary and Rylan Clark-Neal.
Knickerbocker Glory
Whipped cream and whipping viewers into a dance fueled frenzy, it’s Knickerbocker Glory!
Performances
Episode 1: Lady Gaga & Beyoncé - Telephone.
Clues
- Knickerbocker Glory has provided references to the seaside, RuPaul's Drag Race and cooking.
- As a young scoop, I won a BLANK contest with my jelly BLANK."
Popular guesses: Baga Chipz, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.
Llama
They’ll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor, it’s Llama!
Performances
Episode 1: Quincy Jones - Soul Bossa Nova
Clues
- References to directing and acting, period dramas, the countryside, phone bills, a 'simple life' and having a 'reputation'.
- "My famous BLANK is known for being good with BLANK."
Popular guesses: Zoe Ball, Geri Halliwell, Miranda Hart and Sara Cox.
Scarecrow
An ex-STRAW-dinary mover that’s the best dancer in their field, it’s Scarecrow!
Performances
Episode 1: Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick - September
Clues
- Appearing in their opening VT, Scarecrow made references to recycling, housekeeping, posing and a magic wand.
- "My BLANK was part of a BLANK story but it wasn't happily ever after."
Popular guesses: Stacey Solomon, Michelle Keegan, Fleur East and Stacey Dooley
Beetroot
They dance to their own beat – it’s Beetroot!
Performances
Episode 1: Annie Lennox - I Put A Spell On You
Clues
- Beetroot has made references to gardening and the country side, the North, loos, horse riding and 'hearsay'.
- "If her majesty knew I had BLANK BLANK at home she would make a salad of me."
Popular guesses: Kym Marsh, Helen Skelton, Myleene Klass, Shania Twain and Cheryl.
Carwash
Sending the audience into a spin, come on y’all and sing it with me, it’s Carwash!
Performances
Episode 2: Christina Aguilera & Missy Elliot - Car Wash
Clues
- Carwash has made references to 'letting it shine', being used to performing in front of crowds, Brits and Busted.
- "I've coupled up with a winning BLANK for a BLANK, purely professional."
Popular guesses: Matt Willis, Harry Judd and Howard Donald.
Beagle
Who let the dogs out? It’s Beagle!
Performances
Episode 2: Will.i.am - Bang Bang
Beagle will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).
Squirrel
Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, it’s Squirrel!
Performances
Episode 2: Taylor Swift - Shake It Off
Clues
- Links to impersonations, has been working in TV since an early age and has famous parents
- "This Squirrel wasn't BLANK when BLANK got thrown around."
Popular guesses: Emily Atack, Maisie Smith and Dani Dyer.
Frog
I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop... here comes Frog!
Performances
Episode 2: DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince - Boom! Shake The Room
Frog will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).
Rubber Chicken
You’ve heard of the funky chicken, now meet Rubber Chicken!
Performances
Episode 2: The Swinging Blue Jeans - Hippy Hippy Shake
Rubber Chicken will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).
Flamingo
This beautiful tropical bird migrates to the dance studio during the Spring, it’s Flamingo!
Performances
Episode 2: Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya & Pink - Lady Marmalade
Flamingo will make their first performance in Episode 2 (30 May).
The Masked Dancer airs nightly all this week on ITV.