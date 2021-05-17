Zoe Ball steps down from Strictly's It Takes Two after ten years

Zoe Ball has announced she is stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

The TV presenter has hosted the BBC Two show since 2011, taking over from original host Claudia Winkleman.

In a post on Instagram today (Monday, 17 May), Zoe revealed she was leaving the show after a decade.

"Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two," she wrote.

Zoe told her followers: "As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa."

She added: "Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever.

"I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life'."

Broadcaster Zoe had fronted the show after competing in Strictly herself in 2005 where she finished in third place

The BBC has yet to announce a replacement with Zoe co-hosting the most recent series with Rylan Clark-Neal as well as guest host Gethin Jones.

It Takes Two typically begins in September, following the first live show of the main series. Episodes air weeknights Monday-Fridays and feature interviews with contestants and creative team as well as backstage content.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on BBC One later this year, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Rumoured celebs for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Line Of Duty actor Gregory Piper, fitness guru Joe Wicks and media personality Stacey Solomon.

Also rumoured are singer Paloma Faith, weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker, Good Morning Britain hosts Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin and Westlife's Mark Feehily.

Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be back as judges but Bruno could be forced appear virtually again.

Picture: Zoe Ball - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston