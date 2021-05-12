Bake Off: The Professionals is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

The search for the best professional patisserie team in Britain returns with Liam Charles and Tom Allen welcoming a new batch of pastry chefs to the competition.

As ever, they face two days of testing challenges, judged by top patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

When does Bake Off: The Professionals start?

The brand new series of Bake Off: The Professionals will start on Tuesday, 25 May at 8PM on Channel 4.

There are ten episodes which will air weekly.

The series is the fourth to air on Channel 4.

In each episode the new teams must summon up all their patisserie prowess to impress the judges and stay in the competition. Will the chefs thrive in the Professionals kitchen under the watchful gaze of Benoit and Cherish or will the pressure get to them?

The competition begins with the heats and the first challenge for the teams is to produce two different types of miniature classics - Tarte Piémontaise and the Jaffa Cake. They must make 24 perfect and identical items of each pastry in just three and a half hours.

Next they must transform an ordinary dessert into an incredible fine-dining experience with their showpiece before tackling a classic - strawberries and cream - complete with towering edible showpiece sculptures that are stunning beyond belief.

The last series saw Laurian and Thibault of Cocorico Patisserie crowned champions, who will take the title this year?

You can watch Bake Off: The Professionals online via the All 4 player here with the past three series to air on Channel 4.

As well as the Professionals series the main series of Bake Off, it's Celebrity specials and Junior Bake Off are all also available to stream.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in the autumn with what will be its twelfth series.