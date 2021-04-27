Glow Up 2021 contestants and results from season 3

Glow Up 2021 has arrived on BBC Three - here are the contestants and results so far- SPOILERS!

Hosted by Maya Jama, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star is back for series 3 with 10 MUAs competing.

Advertisements

Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner return the judging panel, ready to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittle down the Make-Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before crowning this year’s Glow Up star.

The winner will walk away with a lucrative contract to work alongside some of the world’s biggest artists.

Glow Up 2021 contestants and results

Dolli (Instagram: @dolli.glam)

Sophie Baverstock (Instagram: @sophiebaverstock)

Alex (Instagram: @lipglosslezza)

Xavi (Instagram: @xaviguillaume)

Ryley Isaac (Instagram: @ryleyisaac)

Samah (Instagram: @samahsay)

Jack Oliver (Instagram: @jackoliverx)

Advertisements

Craig Hamilton (Instagram: @craighamiltonartistry)

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2 Elliot (Instagram: @bankselliott)

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1 Nic (Instagram: @nicmarilyn)

Watch Glow Up series 3 online

Glow Up Season 3 airs on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer here.

New episodes are available on BBC iPlayer each Tuesday from 7pm, running for eight episodes from 20 April

In the next episode, the eight remaining MUAs go back in time to create period make-up looks for the Golden Globe and Bafta-winning TV drama series The Crown.

Joining resident judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner this week is guest judge Cate Hall. Cate is The Crown’s lead hair and make-up designer and is responsible for recreating some of the most significant figures in modern history. Cate wants to test the MUAs period make-up knowledge and challenges them to create authentic and recognisable looks from The Crown for a screen test.

Advertisements

For this week’s Creative Brief, the judges challenge the MUAs to turn their models into living pieces of art, influenced by their favourite artist or artistic movement.

Following judging, two MUAs head into the Face Off elimination where they are asked to produce a timeless blue smoky eye. After the judges deliberate, one MUA is sent home from the competition.