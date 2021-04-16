Stephen Mulhern has revealed he'd sign up for I'm A Celebrity - if the price was right.

The TV host has spoken about the possibility of joining his pals Ant and Dec in Australia for the next series of the hit ITV show.

Stephen admitted that he's unlikely to say yes, confessing that the eating and high adrenaline challenges "could break me".

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I’ve never been asked on the jungle, but they know what I’m like, and I don’t know if you’re aware, but in terms of eating I’ve got a very, very plain palette and the thought of putting stuff in my mouth...I don’t know if I could do it.

“I think that show is the only thing that could break me, because the idea of doing the stunts and the heights and the jumping out of a plane, that would have to be top dollar to even consider it.”

As for how much it would cost ITV to get him in the jungle, Stephen added: “How much are we talking for me to do it? I can’t believe we are talking about this but how about £3million and I’ll do it?! Alright if you can get half that I’m in!"

For now you can catch Stephen Mulhern this Saturday night on ITV in the much less exotic location of Sheffield as he returns with a new series of on the street game show In For A Penny.

The series challenges contestants to five rounds of hilarious games; if they win all five rounds, including the infamous stop-watch game, they bag themselves a whopping £1000.

The new series will see the return of the popular games, Pump It Up, Mum’s The World, Cross Dressing, Driving Me Round The Bend, You Are What You Eat, Drawing A Bank, Weigh To Go, Whatever The Weather and the world famous ‘stop watch game’ which gives shoppers the chance to bag £1,000.

There will also be new games including Pet Bet where contestants will be joined by their dogs to be in with a chance to win £100 and Sausage Roll, where teams of two will attempt to roll a sausage roll across their partners body without using their hands.

Meanwhile in A Gelato Fun, one team member must attempt to drop the ice cream into a cone that is precariously placed in their partners mouth.

In For A Penny starts Saturday, 17 April at 7PM.