It's The Circle 2021 final on Channel 4 tonight as one winner walks away with a £100,000 prize fund.

While other TV shows have been cancelled in the wake of the death of HRH Prince Philip, The Circle (as well as Gogglebox) will air tonight as planned.

Advertisements

In last night's episode we saw Andy become the secret super influencer following the latest ratings.

In tonight's episode he will head to one other players apartment to block them face to face.

Alongside Andy (playing as himself), those left on the show are Manrika, Syed (Hashu), Felix (Natalya), Alice (Shabaz) and Tom (Joey and Pippa).

Following the blocking a new video message is posted to The Circle feed revealing the result to the rest of the group.

For the remaining five, the final is in sight as they each receive a video message from home ahead of the final ratings.

The players make their most important decision yet as whoever ranks top of the ratings will walk away with the prize money.

But before the results comes the final dinner party - the remaining players will head to the Inner Circle to meet one another face to face for the very first time.

With four catfishes left there are sure to be plenty of surprises.

Then, host Emma Willis reunites the finalists with the past blocked players before the final ratings results are revealed.

Advertisements

Who will walk away with the £100,000 prize money?

The Circle airs tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All4.