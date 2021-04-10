Oti Mabuse teases The Masked Dancer as she joins new ITV show

Oti Mabuse will be guessing the identities of mystery celebrity dancers in The Masked Dancer on ITV.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer will come to the UK later this year.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse will join the panel alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as Joel Dommett presents.

Appearing on tonight's The Jonathan Ross Show, Oti chats to Jonathan about the new series.

Oti says: “I’m hoping I can [guess who they are]. It’s aired in America and has been really successful. So I watched that one.

"Actually the more established dancers or accomplished dancers, they fake it at the beginning, they want to come across as though they’re bad, but likeable and then they make it further... but I think you can see what they’re going to do.”

Jonathan notes to Oti: “I can see you’re going to take this quite seriously?”

Oti replies: “I will try. I’m really, really bad at game shows, but dance shows, not too bad. We’ll see... I’ll Google them from the clues.

"That’s the thing. I’ll have you [Jonathan], you’ll be by my side, partners in crime.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 10PM tonight (Saturday, 10 April) on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Together with Oti, Jonathan is joined by father and son presenting duo Martin and Roman Kemp, comedian Jimmy Carr, actress Daisy May Cooper and musical guest James Arthur.

Meanwhile The Masked Dancer is scheduled to launch this Spring on ITV.

The series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks.

Just like its singing based counter part, the panel and viewers will be left to guess their identities helped along with a series of clues.

Host Joel Dommett said earlier this year: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist... will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it.

"I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”