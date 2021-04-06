Here's who's on tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off (April 6) on Channel 4.

Returning with more episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back with its latest instalment for 2021 this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

Each episode sees four famous faces enter the iconic tent all wanting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

This week's four celebs joining the Bake Off tent are TV presenter Anneka Rice, comedian John Bishop, pop star Nadine Coyle and wheelchair basketball player and TV presenter Ade Adepitan.

Hosted by Matt Lucas (with Noel Feilding on paternity leave), the celebrity bakers take on three challenges set by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

This week they'll attempt decorative choux buns in the Signature before tackling financiers in the Technical.

For their third and final challenge, they'll have to create a showstopping cake that represents something from their bucket list.

As always, judges Prue and Paul will rank all the creations before deciding the star baker.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 for Stand Up To Cancer airs Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

This is the last episode of the latest series.

Other celebs on this year's show have included actor Reece Shearsmith, author and journalist Philippa Perry, singer Anne-Marie, comedian Rob Beckett, comic Tom Allen, actress Daisy Ridley, comedian Katherine Ryan and athlete Kelly Holmes.

Also baking were singer Alexandra Burke, comedian David Baddiel, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, rapper Dizzee Rascal, actor James McAvoy, YouTuber and rapper KSI and TV presenter Stacey Dooley.

You can watch episodes online via All 4.

Meanwhile you can donate to Stand Up For Cancer at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

The main series of Bake Off will air later in 2021.