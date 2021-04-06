Natalya's Felix catfish persona is at risk of getting exposed on The Circle 2021 tonight.

This evening sees the latest episode ahead of Friday's finale where a £100,000 prize is up for grabs.

Wanting to get to know the new player Tom (Pippa + Joey), Andy starts a group chat with him and Felix (Natalya).

He starts by asking Tom (Pippa + Joey) about football, which is a topic Felix (Natalya) is keen to move away from…

She comments to herself: "What am I going to say? What boy doesn't like football?

"I literally have no idea, it's like they're speaking another language. We need to move this chat away from football."

Later, The Circle gives each of the players an opportunity to anonymously ask their fellow players a question that’s on their mind, with the players taking it as a chance to sound out alliances and test people’s authenticity.

Andy and Dorothy (Scott) quiz Felix (Natalya) and Manrika about their Circle alliances; Syed (Hashu) questions Dorothy (Scott)’s knowledge of history; and Alice (Shabaz) shakes things up with a question for Felix (Natalya) about his relationship with Manrika.

Meanwhile, unaware that they are both catfish, new arrivals Alice (Shabaz) and Tom (Pippa + Joey) have a chat about settling into The Circle.

Alice (Shabaz) questions Tom (Pippa + Joey) on who he might be making bonds with, but notices that Tom (Pippa + Joey) is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Finally, a new alert shocks the players.

It’s time for the players to rate each other again, with newbies Alice (Shabaz) and Tom (Pippa + Joey) immune from the vote.

With the five remaining players from Week 1 having only each other to rate, some long-running Circle bonds will be put to the test, and the two influencers will face one of the most difficult decisions of the game so far.

The Circle continues tonight at 10:20PM on Channel 4 and All 4.