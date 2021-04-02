The Circle continues tonight on Channel 4 fresh from another blocking.

At the end of last night's episode Vithun was blocked by Felix (Natalya) and Manrika after the pair were voted as influencers in the latest ratings.

In this evening's episode, Vithun meets another player face to face and leaves a message for The Circle.

How will the players react when they discover he was real? And how will Manrika explain blocking her Circle Sibling?

Later Andy and Manrika have an exchange of words about Vithun’s departure. Manrika wants Andy to understand why she did what she did.

Could this well and truly be the end of the Circle Siblings?

Following the fallout from the blocking, The Circle gives the players a game of Ballsy Bingo, with Dorothy (Scott) taking up role of bingo caller.

The Circle gives the two players, selected by Dorothy (Scott) at random, a question to which both players have to give a matching answer.

When Syed (Hashu) and Andy are asked to name The Circle’s most strategic player, Andy thinks Syed will pick one of the newbies, while Syed (Hashu) thinks Andy will choose one of the longer-standing players.

Andy names Femi (Joey) while Syed (Hashu) names Manrika – which both named players are less than impressed to see.

Afterwards, Uncle Syed (Hashu) has a chat with Manrika to give her guidance.

Syed (Hashu) thinks aloud: “I do wanna come in with the realness and warn her, because I do feel like people are starting to see Manrika as a threat”.

He offers her kind words, which bring Manrika to tears and helps her to reflect on the reasons why she is determined to win.

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.