The Circle continues tonight on Channel 4 and 'Felix' is feeling guilty.

In last night's episode, Felix - who is really military policewoman Natalya - went on a date with Manrika in the Hangout.

Advertisements

In this evening's episode, Manrika catches up with the girls and gets some dating advice from Dorothy (Scott).

Manrika tells Pippa and Dorothy (Scott) about her and Felix’s plans for their dates on the outside.

Meanwhile Felix (Natalya) gets involved in some lads banter after his date but is left feeling bad about leading her on after the chat with the boys.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Syed (Hashu) goes on the hunt for a catfish.

After Gemma’s revelation yesterday that she was actually Hunter from Gladiators, Syed follows up on his suspicions about Femi (Joey) who despite telling the other Players he grew up in Nigeria said he “didn’t expect to see a Gladiator this morning”.

Him and Dorothy (Scott) hope to catch him out, will he slip up?

Later, The Players are given a game in which they must decide who out of their fellow players they think would put in certain roles, from best friend to biggest competition. Will they be left with second thoughts about where they stand in The Circle?

After the game, Manrika catches up with Pippa to reassure her that she has her back and looks to secure her allyship.

Finally tonight, for the first time Femi (Joey) and Pippa are up to be rated, and following the game the Players take careful consideration of who to rate first.

Advertisements

The ratings results are revealed, to the shock of the players, and the two influencers head to the hangout to decide who to block next.

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.