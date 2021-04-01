The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 start date confirmed for new series

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2021 with its seventh series - here's all you need to know!

Joe Lycett is back in charge with a brand new line up of twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Once again scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young.

They'll be testing the sewers across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.

When does The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 start?

The new series of The Great British Sewing Bee will start on Wednesday, 14 April at 9PM on BBC One.

There will be ten episodes which will air weekly.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to stream online via the BBC iPlayer here.

In the first week, the judges will be seen settling the contestants in with a trio of challenges based on everyday wardrobe staples.

They start with their first Pattern Challenge, creating the simple, clean lines of the versatile classic sleeveless blouse known as a shell top. For the Transformation Challenge, the sewers must turn old t-shirts into completely new garments for men, women or children, in just 90 minutes.

And in the Made to Measure, mannequins are replaced with real-life models. Who will whip up a well-fitting buffet dress and win themselves Garment of the Week, and whose hopes of staying in the competition will flounder?

For now you can catch up with the show's recent Celebrity specials online here.