The Circle: Two new influencers revealed as one player risks being blocked

Two new influencers have been revealed on The Circle ahead of the latest blocking.

Tonight saw the week's new Assassin twist continue with Gemma (aka James) having been set a secret mission to get Billy blocked from The Circle.

Gemma/James was set the task by host Emma Willis after losing out in a challenge on Monday night.

He was told as The Assassin he had 24 hours to get another play eliminated or be eliminated himself.

This evening (23 March) saw the Players rate for the latest time and it was Manrika and Andy who were voted most popular and became influencers.

The pair will be in charge of who gets blocked next. Unknown to them, if they don't block Billy it will mean that Gemma (James) will be blocked from The Circle.

Who they block will be revealed in the next episode on Wednesday, 24 March on Channel 4.

Recap the full ratings results below.

1st. Manrika

2nd. Andy

3rd. Tally

4th.= Gemma (aka James)

4th.= Syed (aka Hashu)

4th.= Vithun

7th. Billy

Newbies Felix (aka Natalya) and Dot (aka Scott) were not rated but did rate.

You can catch up now on the current and past series with All 4.