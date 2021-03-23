Here's who is on tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off special (March 23) on Channel 4.

Returning with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great British Bake Off's celebrity specials 2021 continue on TV this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

In every episode four famous faces join the iconic Bake Off tent all eager to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

This time the famous faces joining the Bake Off tent by host Matt Lucas are MC Dizzee Rascal, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, psychiatrist and author Philippa Perry and comedian Reece Shearsmith.

The all star bakers will take on three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

This week the bakers make vegetable slices for their Signature challenge before attempting a right royal Technical and baking a 'selfie' of themselves at work made entirely from biscuit for their Showstopper.

As always, Paul and Prue will judge all the bakes before announcing the star baker.

The all star bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continue Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Starring in next week's episode are journalist and presenter Stacey Dooley, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, internet personality KSI and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Other celebs taking part in 2021 show are presenter and sportsman Ade Adepitan, TV personality Anneka Rice, comic Tom Allen, athlete Kelly Holmes, comedian Rob Beckett and singer Anne-Marie.

They'll be joined by comedian David Baddiel, singer Alexandra Burke, comedian John Bishop, singer Nadine Coyle, actress Daisy Ridley and actor James McAvoy.

You can catch up on past episodes and series via All 4.

Meanwhile you can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The main series of Bake Off will air later in 2021 following the Celebrity series.