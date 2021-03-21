The Circle 2021: Meet new contestants Scott and Natalya

Two new players enter The Circle 2021 in tonight's episode - meet the newbies here!

Fresh from last Friday's double elimination this evening we meet two brand new contestants.

Meet newbies Scott and Natalya below - and their catfish personas.

Scott Paige

Scott on The Circle

From: Manchester

Age: 30

Job: Actor

Playing as: His 85-year-old nan, Dorothy

Scott explains his strategy: "I want to be The Circle nan. I want to be that person that everyone goes to for advice.

"I’m going to use her age as my secret weapon really, because when you’re in that environment you do miss your family. I know if I was going in there as myself and I saw an elderly woman who looks like my nan, I’d be drawn to her and want to keep her in because who doesn’t love a nan? Everybody loves a nan.

"She’s lived on this earth for 85 years so you would trust her and you would want to know about her.

Natalya

Natalya on The Circle

From: Reigate

Age: 30

Job: Military Policewoman

Playing as: Felix, a 29-year-old paratrooper

Natalya shares her game plan: "I've taken in 300 questions to ask someone to really get to know them and I'm going to keep probing people. If they're tripping up and saying the wrong thing, I'll remember it. I have got a really good memory as well. I've got brain training games so I'm going all psychological on this.

"In my day-to-day life I’ve had a lot of experience figuring people out from working in the military, I’m constantly on high alert. I'm a really quick judge of character.

"I've created the perfect man. He's every childhood boy's dream, he's an action hero, he's good looking, I think he's got it all. He's got the females on side because he's going to be charming and sweet and he's got my softness behind his character.

"He's the ideal soldier guy so he's respected in society and he’s got a job that everyone admires and loves. I just don't know how I could go wrong. I mean I probably might, but he seems like the ideal guy!"

The Circle continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 4 and All 4