The Circle spoilers: Tally fumes as she argues with her clone

The Circle 2021 continues tonight on Channel 4 as Tally finds herself arguing with... herself.

The Circle is back with its third series airing Sunday-Fridays at 10PM on Channel 4.

This week saw nine players kick off the series and it wasn't long before a big twist was dropped.

The first episode saw Yolanda, who was catfishing as her husband Chris, blocked from The Circle.

But just as quickly as she left, she returned, this time as a 'clone' of fellow player Tally.

Since then the two Tallys have been doing their best to convince the other players in The Circle that they're the genuine one.

Tonight's episode (Thursday, 18 March) sees Blue Tally (that's the real one) invite Orange Tally for a one-to-one chat.

Original Tally writes: "I just can't sleep without letting you know that this has actually cut quite deep for me.

"The sole reason I have come in here is to try and be authentic and be myself in my own skin."

However Yolanda isn't convinced by the message.

She comments to herself: "I don't even think she is who she says she is anyway."

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Andy chooses to open up to Syed (Hashu) and Penny (Millie and Jamie) about losing his bowel at 18 in the hope his fellow Players will reciprocate. Syed prepares to share his story…

Meanwhile, in the ratings, Blue and Orange Tally are immune, meaning they can rate but not be rated.

The players learn the top two players will become influencers, leaving all others at risk...

