Here's who's on tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off 2021 second episode (16 March) on Channel 4.

Back with brand new episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 returns this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

Advertisements

In each episode four famous names enter the iconic tent all eager to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

This time the four famous names joining the Bake Off tent with host Matt Lucas are actor James McAvoy, popstar Anne-Marie, comedian David Baddiel and Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes.

The all star bakers will tackle three challenges set by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

They will make Signature decorative tarts and a savoury Technical, and render their spirit animals in cake form in the Showstopper.

As always, judges Prue and Paul will rank all the creations before announcing the star baker.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

Advertisements

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Entering the tent in next week are MC Dizzee Rascal, Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, psychiatrist and author Philippa Perry and actor and comedian Reece Shearsmith.

Last week's episode featured Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley, comedian Rob Beckett, singer Alexandra Burke and comedian Tom Allen.

Other celebrities taking part in 2021 show are journalist and presenter Stacey Dooley, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, internet personality KSI, comedian Katherine Ryan, comedian John Bishop, sportsman Ade Adepitan, TV personality Anneka Rice and singer Nadine Coyle.

You can watch episodes online via Channel 4's Al 4.

Advertisements

Meanwhile you can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity series, the next series of Bake Off will air later in 2021.