The Circle 2021 contestants Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

Here's where to follow The Circle 2021 contestants on social media.
Channel 4's The Circle is the social media based reality game show currently airing its third series.
In the show where anyone can be anyone, players live separately in individual apartments, never meeting one another in person.
The only way contestants can communicate with each other is through voice-activated social network The Circle.
The cast rate each other frequently and unpopular players are blocked. Ultimately, the most popular player at the end of the series stands to win a cash prize of up to £100,000.
But outside The Circle, most of the contestants have more traditional social media accounts which you can find below...
The Circle contestants on Instagram, Twitter & TikTok
Andy Smith - 34-year-old Company Director from Solihull
Instagram username: @andysmith_twobeans
Twitter username: @TwoBeansAndy
Billy Dawson - 19-year-old Sports Marketing Manager from Romford, Essex
Instagram username: @billdawson01
James Crossley - 47-year-old Strength and Conditioning Coach from London
Instagram username: @mrjamescrossley
Twitter username: @MrJamesCrossley
Jamie and Millie Dutton-Forshaw (father and daughter) - Father & Daughter from Hampshire
Instagram username: @millieduttonforshaw | @jamieduttonforshaw
TikTok username: @mduttonforshaw
Hashu Mohammed - 28-year-old YouTuber and Content Creator from Birmingham
Instagram username: @SMASHBengali
Twitter username: @smashbengali
TikTok username: @SMASHBengali
Manrika Khaira - 24-year-old Recruitment Consultant and Content Creator from Birmingham
Instagram username: @manrikakhaira
Twitter username: @manrikakhaira
TikTok username: @manrikakhaira
Tally Brattle - 23-year-old Doctor's surgery receptionist from Worthing
Instagram username: @tallybrattle
Twitter username: @BrattleTally
Vithun Illankovan - 23-year-old Accountant from London
Instagram username: @vithunillankovan
Twitter username: @VitIllankovan
Yolanda - 30-year-old Dating Agency Founder from London
Instagram username: @yoli290
The Circle airs Monday-Friday and Sunday nights on Channel 4.
If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.