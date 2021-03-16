The Circle 2021 contestants Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

Here's where to follow The Circle 2021 contestants on social media.

Channel 4's The Circle is the social media based reality game show currently airing its third series.

In the show where anyone can be anyone, players live separately in individual apartments, never meeting one another in person.

The only way contestants can communicate with each other is through voice-activated social network The Circle.

The cast rate each other frequently and unpopular players are blocked. Ultimately, the most popular player at the end of the series stands to win a cash prize of up to £100,000.

But outside The Circle, most of the contestants have more traditional social media accounts which you can find below...

The Circle contestants on Instagram, Twitter & TikTok

Andy Smith - 34-year-old Company Director from Solihull

Instagram username: @andysmith_twobeans

Twitter username: @TwoBeansAndy

Billy Dawson - 19-year-old Sports Marketing Manager from Romford, Essex

Instagram username: @billdawson01

James Crossley - 47-year-old Strength and Conditioning Coach from London

Instagram username: @mrjamescrossley

Twitter username: @MrJamesCrossley

Jamie and Millie Dutton-Forshaw (father and daughter) - Father & Daughter from Hampshire

Instagram username: @millieduttonforshaw | @jamieduttonforshaw

TikTok username: @mduttonforshaw

Hashu Mohammed - 28-year-old YouTuber and Content Creator from Birmingham

Instagram username: @SMASHBengali

Twitter username: @smashbengali

TikTok username: @SMASHBengali

Manrika Khaira - 24-year-old Recruitment Consultant and Content Creator from Birmingham

Instagram username: @manrikakhaira

Twitter username: @manrikakhaira

TikTok username: @manrikakhaira

Tally Brattle - 23-year-old Doctor's surgery receptionist from Worthing

Instagram username: @tallybrattle

Twitter username: @BrattleTally

Vithun Illankovan - 23-year-old Accountant from London

Instagram username: @vithunillankovan

Twitter username: @VitIllankovan

Yolanda - 30-year-old Dating Agency Founder from London

Instagram username: @yoli290

The Circle airs Monday-Friday and Sunday nights on Channel 4.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.