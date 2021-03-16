tellymix
Advertisements

The Circle 2021 contestants Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

The Circle 2021 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts

Posted by Josh Darvill
the circle logo
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here's where to follow The Circle 2021 contestants on social media.

Channel 4's The Circle is the social media based reality game show currently airing its third series.

Advertisements

In the show where anyone can be anyone, players live separately in individual apartments, never meeting one another in person.

The only way contestants can communicate with each other is through voice-activated social network The Circle.

The cast rate each other frequently and unpopular players are blocked. Ultimately, the most popular player at the end of the series stands to win a cash prize of up to £100,000.

But outside The Circle, most of the contestants have more traditional social media accounts which you can find below...

The Circle contestants on Instagram, Twitter & TikTok

Andy Smith - 34-year-old Company Director from Solihull
Instagram username: @andysmith_twobeans
Twitter username: @TwoBeansAndy

 

Billy Dawson - 19-year-old Sports Marketing Manager from Romford, Essex
Instagram username: @billdawson01

 

James Crossley - 47-year-old Strength and Conditioning Coach from London
Instagram username: @mrjamescrossley
Twitter username: @MrJamesCrossley

 

Jamie and Millie Dutton-Forshaw (father and daughter) - Father & Daughter from Hampshire
Instagram username: @millieduttonforshaw | @jamieduttonforshaw
TikTok username: @mduttonforshaw

Advertisements

 

Hashu Mohammed - 28-year-old YouTuber and Content Creator from Birmingham
Instagram username: @SMASHBengali
Twitter username: @smashbengali
TikTok username: @SMASHBengali

 

Manrika Khaira - 24-year-old Recruitment Consultant and Content Creator from Birmingham
Instagram username: @manrikakhaira
Twitter username: @manrikakhaira
TikTok username: @manrikakhaira

 

Tally Brattle - 23-year-old Doctor's surgery receptionist from Worthing
Instagram username: @tallybrattle
Twitter username: @BrattleTally

 

Vithun Illankovan - 23-year-old Accountant from London
Instagram username: @vithunillankovan
Twitter username: @VitIllankovan

 

Yolanda - 30-year-old Dating Agency Founder from London
Instagram username: @yoli290

 

Advertisements

The Circle airs Monday-Friday and Sunday nights on Channel 4.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook