Love Island 'could film in Jersey if show can't return to Spain'

Love Island bosses have reportedly made back up plans to film this year's series in Jersey.

The hit reality show took 2020 off due to the pandemic but bosses are determined for it to return this summer.

And if the usual villa in Majorca isn't available the series could take place from a very different island.

The Daily Mirror reports that producers have eyed up the Channel Islands as a possible alternative.

Sources say that the 2021 season could take place in Jersey if restrictions prevent filming in Spain.

One insider told the tabloid: "The Channel Islands get plenty of sunshine so it makes sense to hold Love Island there if we can't get back to Spain.

“Either way we're going to put out a belting series. Viewers have missed Love Island for the whole of 2020 and they're desperate to have it back.

"They're going to love what we do, wherever we do it.”

ITV chief Carolyn McCall recently said they were looking at 'all options' to get the show back on screen.

The channel boss told Radio 4's The Media Show: "We will want to put Love Island on air because it’s been off air for a little while. We didn’t do it last summer.

"We are looking at all our options at the moment. The pandemic makes it hard."

While the UK show was cancelled last year, the 2020 US series went ahead in a Las Vegas hotel due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here faced similar problems, ultimately relocating its Australian camp to a Welsh castle for the latest series.

With filming on Love Island usually starting in July there's still plenty of time for things to change.

Laura Whitmore is set to return as host with Iain Stirling as narrator.

Applications for Love Island this year are currently open if you want to sign up with a cash prize on offer for the winning couple.