Love Island could be cancelled again this summer amid the ongoing pandemic.

The hit reality show hasn't been on screen since its first winter series a year ago.

Advertisements

It was previously said that bosses were determined to get the show on air this year and were going all out to make it the biggest and best yet.

But ITV chief Carolyn McCall has confessed she doesn't know if the show will be able to go ahead.

The channel boss told Radio 4's The Media Show: "We will want to put Love Island on air because it’s been off air for a little while. We didn’t do it last summer.

"We are looking at all our options at the moment. The pandemic makes it hard."

It was recently claimed that the show could swap its usual villa in sunny Spain for potential locations closer to home.

The Sun reported that producers are scouting resorts in Cornwall and Devon should restrictions not allow filming to take place in Majorca.

Advertisements

A source shared: "As a precautionary measure, producers have looked at several UK sites to hold the series, so if travel restrictions remain strict they have a back-up plan.

"Cornwall has been optioned, as well as Torquay, the Isles of Scilly and even Barry Island, where Gavin and Stacey was filmed."

While the UK show was cancelled last year, the 2020 US series went ahead in a Las Vegas hotel due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here faced similar problems, ultimately relocating its Australian camp to a castle in Wales for the latest series.

With filming on Love Island usually starting in July there's still plenty of time for things to change.

Laura Whitmore is set to return as host with filming currently planned for its usual location in Majorca between July and August.

Meanwhile it's been claimed that there have been more than 100,000 applications from singletons to enter the villa.

Advertisements

And if you want to be one more, applications for Love Island this year are currently open if you want to sign up.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after.