The Only Way Is Essex 2021 start date as Series 29 arrives on ITVBe

The Only Way Is Essex has confirmed the start date for its new series in 2021.

It’s time for another visit to the gossip and glamour capital of the UK, as The Only Way Is Essex returns for its 29th series.

Lifting the lid on the lives of Essex’s most colourful characters, the brand-new 11-part series will give viewers a chance to catch up on all the latest goings on from the glamorous cast.

The Only Way Is Essex 2021 air date

The new series of TOWIE will begin on Sunday, 12 September at 9PM on ITVBe.

As well as watching on TV you can watch online via the ITV Hub here.

The new series is set to see a big shake up to the TOWIE cast with rumours that around 10 stars could be dropped.

In a statement posted to social media earlier this year, the TOWIE team announced: "After more than 10 fabulous years following the lives of our ever-growing cast, TOWIE will be evolving with some changes.

"As it looks ahead to future series, the next instalment of our BAFTA award winning show returns to Essex to follow a smaller group of cast members.

"This change allows our cast more time to film their real lives, showing more of their personal passions and professions, alongside their strong bonds and dynamics with family and friends

"Those who won’t appear regularly on screen next series will always be part of the TOWIE family and we wholeheartedly thank them for sharing their lives with us in recent years

"As always, their wellbeing is of paramount importance to us and we will continue to offer welfare support if needed to all past and present TOWIE cast."

Recent episodes of The Only Way is Essex are being filmed under strict protocols, ensuring that cast and crew are safe throughout.

The makers of TOWIE explain: "The show will still be bringing you the cast’s real lives and stories, but to keep everyone safe TOWIE have had to create its own little world to film in.

"So, although you may see cast in pubs and restaurants, don’t worry because they've opened just for the show and have put in lots of extra measures, so Lime Pictures and ITV can still bring you the TOWIE you love safely."