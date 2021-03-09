The Circle is back on Channel 4 with a celebrity special - meet the celebrities on the cast here!

The latest run of the high-tech game begins with a week-long all-celebrity edition, hosted by Emma Willis and with the voiceover of Sophie Willan.

For the first time ever, a group of celebrities move into the most famous apartment block in the UK, all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. Expect twists and turns as these VIPs compete to be crowned The Circle’s most popular celebrity player.

While some of the celebrities are playing as themselves in the game, others are catfishing as another celebrity identity altogether, hoping to convince the other players that they are the real deal.

Who are each of the celebrities playing as in the game in their mission to be crowned most popular?

Meet The Circle celebrities

Going into The Celebrity Circle as themselves are Denise van Outen, Duncan James and Saffron Barker.

Going into The Celebrity Circle under a celebrity catfish profile will include Baga Chipz who will be playing as Kim Woodburn and Lady Leshurr who will be playing as Big Narstie.

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha will be playing as Gemma Collins; Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom will be playing as Will.i.am; Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will be playing as Rachel Riley and Charlotte Crosby will join the game as a new player, playing as Peter Andre

This edition of the game will see suspicions heightened and gameplaying galore as the celebs compete for the title of most popular player. The series was filmed in autumn last year, with the celebrities having no idea who was catfishing and who was keeping it real.

The six-part celebrity series will be followed immediately by the all-new third series of The Circle.

The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer begins Tuesday 9 March at 9:15PM on Channel 4.