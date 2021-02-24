The Celebrity Circle start date and line up revealed for 2021 special

The start date of The Celebrity Circle 2021 has been confirmed - here's all you need to know.

The Circle is back this year with a Celebrity season. A line up of celebrities will take on the challenge in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Just like in the main show, participants live in individual apartments. They can only speak with one another via a unique social media platform. Free to be whoever they want the aim of the game is to be named the most popular by their rival contestants.

The Celebrity Circle start date

The Celebrity Circle starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, March 9.

Emma Willis returns as host, delivering the players some surprise alerts along the way, and comedian Sophie Willan resumes her role as the unmistakable voiceover of each episode.

The Celebrity Circle will air for six episodes before being followed immediately by the all-new third series of The Circle.

The Celebrity Circle cast of celebrities

Some celebs may choose to play as they are in real life but others decide to take on a new identity in order to trick their rivals.

Going into The Celebrity Circle as themselves:

Singer and actress Denise van Outen

Blue singer Duncan James

YouTuber Saffron Barker

Going into The Celebrity Circle under a celebrity catfish profile

Drag Race star Baga Chipz will be playing as Kim Woodburn

Rapper and singer Lady Leshurr will be playing as Big Narstie

Loose Women stars Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha will be playing as Gemma Collins

Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom will be playing as Will.i.am

Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will be playing as Rachel Riley

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby will join the game as a new player, playing as Peter Andre

The series was filmed in autumn last year, with the celebrities having no idea who was catfishing and who was keeping it real.

Celebrity Circle airs on Channel 4 from March 9. You can watch online via All 4.