The Celebrity Circle: Baga Chipz to catfish as Kim Woodburn

Baga Chipz plans to become Kim Woodburn on The Celebrity Circle.

The Circle is back for 2021 with its first ever Celebrity special.

A range of celebrities will take part in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

In The Circle participants live in individual apartments. They can only speak with one another via a unique social media platform.

With the ability to hide their true identity the aim of the game is to be voted the most popular by the other contestants in The Circle.

While some celebs opt to play as they are in real life others have decided to take on a false persona in order to trick their competitors.

Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz is one of the celebs on the line up and will be appearing as cleaning guru Kim Woodburn on the show.

Baga said: "I want to go in there and try and be the Kim I know.

“Obviously I’ll be saying, ‘Hey, be cleaning up after yourselves’ and, ‘Oh, you’re a lovely... what a good-looking fellow you are. If I were 20 years younger’ and all that.

“But I’m going to also be like, ‘Yeah, well, people know me from Big Brother but they were actually rat bags and I want to show the real me and just befriend people’.

"I’m going to flirt with the lads and be a mother to the girls.”

The celebs on the line up of The Celebrity Circle are Blue singer Duncan James, Rapper Lady Leshurr, Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, YouTuber Saffron Barker, Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen, Reality star Charlotte Crosby, Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams and Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom

In another catfish, it was recently revealed that Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to catfish as Gemma Collins on The Celebrity Circle

The show is presented by Emma Willis with voiceover comedian Sophie Willan.

The Celebrity Circle airs on Channel 4 . You can watch online via All 4.