Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to catfish as Gemma Collins on The Celebrity Circle

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams plan to catfish as Gemma Collins on The Celebrity Circle.

The Circle returns to TV soon with a Celebrity special.

Just like in the main show, The Celebrity Circle contestants live in individual apartments. They can only communicate with one another via a unique social media platform.

With the freedom to be whoever they want the ultimate goal is to be chosen as the most popular contestant by their rival competitors.

Some celebs may choose to play as themselves but others choose to take on a celebrity catfish persona in order to trick their rivals.

Ahead of the series, Channel 4 has revealed that Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, who will be taking part together, will be playing as Gemma Collins on the show.

"Making sure this catfish has no loose ends, @nadiasawalha and @kayeadams are going full diva in #TheCelebrityCircle #TheCircle", the official Circle Twitter account teased.

Will they be able to fool their fellow contestants?

Others on the cast of The Celebrity Circle 2021 are Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen, Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, YouTuber Saffron Barker, Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, Blue singer Duncan James, Reality star Charlotte Crosby and rapper Lady Leshurr.

The Celebrity Circle is helmed by Emma Willis with voice-over comedian Sophie Willan.

The Celebrity Circle starts soon on Channel 4. You can watch online via All 4.