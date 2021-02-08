Gabrielle reveals she was "terrified" singing as Harlequin on The Masked Singer

Gabrielle has spoken all about her time on The Masked Singer UK.

The new series of The Masked Singer was back on Saturday on ITV and comedian and singer-songwriter Gabrielle was the latest singer to be unmasked as Harlequin.

The semi-final show saw the top five characters performing again as Robin, Badger, Dragon, Sausage and Harlequin all took to the stage.

After all had performed, Harlequin found themselves eliminated and they became the next character to ‘take it off,’ revealing Gabrielle.

On why she signed up for the challenge, Gabrielle said: "Because it was exactly that, a challenge! It was an opportunity to do something I never thought I would, I say no thank you to a lot of tv shows that just aren’t me but this was about singing and me pushing myself.

"This last year has been so crazy so why not making it even more crazy by singing night after night dressed as a Harlequin."

She continued: "Keeping the secret isn’t too hard for me, I had to make up an excuse to be away while filming but I just said I was working and no one really asked what I was doing.

"My manager was with me every day so I had someone I could talk to about everything, I can’t wait for my family to find out what I have been up to."

Speaking about filming the show, Gabrielle gave an insight into what goes on behind the scenes to keep identities a secret.

She shared: "The secrecy was crazy, I couldn’t have imagined quite how intense it would be. I had to arrive to the studio in a balaclava, a hoodie that says ‘don’t speak to me’, visor and gloves - you can’t have any skin on show at all.

"You aren’t allowed to talk to 99% of the people that work on the show and rely on giving a thumbs up or shake of the head when asked questions. You have to stay in your dressing room, be escorted from A to B.

"It’s like a military operation, the secrecy is taken so seriously and on the first day was really overwhelming but you get used to it and it’s fun playing the game."

Gabrielle went on: "I LOVED my costume. My mask was really quite heavy but it was just fabulous and I felt so regal wearing it. I loved how the costume department changed something so slight on the mask every episode.

"The costumes were all absolutely mind blowing, the detail and work that goes into them is just crazy.

"As soon as I put my costume on I became ‘Harlequin’ I was aware my mask wasn’t ‘cute’ in comparison to some of the others and I didn’t want to appear too harsh so waved a lot and did heart shapes with my hands, I found it really easy to stay in character and loved that side of things."

However Gabrielle confessed that the outfit wasn't the easiest to sing in.

"I was nervous every time I performed. I couldn’t breathe, I was hot, I was terrified, the stage fright was real every time I sang," she explained. "At some points I didn’t think I could continue the show but with the support of people that work on the show I was able to keep going and face the fear.

"I am so glad I didn’t give up and pushed myself, it was so hard but I am so glad I did it and took on the challenge.

Finally on her exit, Gabrielle said: "I was actually happy to leave when I did, it felt like it was the right time for me. I had been able to sing my favourite songs by this point and I had the perfect reveal song.

"I also wanted to see Matt Lucas who was a special guest on the panel so for me it was a win and I left on an absolute high."

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays at 7PM.

