Sue Perkins reveals all about The Masked Singer after performing as Dragon

Sue Perkins has spilled all about her time on The Masked Singer.

The new series of The Masked Singer continued on Saturday on ITV and comedian and TV presenter Sue Perkins was the latest singer to be unmasked as Dragon.

Advertisements

The semi-final show saw the top five characters performing again as Robin, Badger, Dragon, Sausage and Harlequin all took to the stage.

After all had performed, it was Dragon that found themselves eliminated and they became the next character to ‘take it off,’ revealing Sue.

Dragon

Sue Perkins as Dragon

Speaking about signing up for the show, Lenny said: "It just felt so utterly counter-intuitive that I had to do it.

"I’m usually up a mountain or down a river these days – so I’m probably the last person that anyone would think of in a musical entertainment context. I got an awful lot of joy out of hoodwinking the panel."

Advertisements

Sue revealed how her time on Bake Off helped her keep the show a secret.

She explained: "I found it pretty easy [to keep it a secret]. I suppose that’s a hangover from Bake Off.

"I’d know the winner months before the show hit the screen, and became very practised at never letting on – even when cornered in petrol stations and supermarkets by eager viewers…"

Sue went on to say of her costume: "I was so chuffed with Dragon.

Sue Perkins as Dragon

"The suit was a little uncomfortable at first, but the incredible team of costume designers worked on it so that it ended up fitting like a big, scaly glove.

"I loved it from the start, but I added the smoke tubes, as I wanted the character to burp and fart. I’m classy like that."

Advertisements

The telly host added of filming: "The team are such a well-oiled machine.

"You’re only ever referred to by your character name and you spend the entire time on set in a black hoody, balaclava and visor - like a Light-Entertainment ninja. "

Sue continued: "I’ve always had a problem singing as myself – but everything felt better once I had a big mask on my head. I might try it in other stressful situations to be honest - like talking to traffic wardens or going to the dentist."

On her exit, Sue confessed: "It felt like I’d been very lucky to stay in so long – after all, a long tail and cute eyes can only get you so far when you can barely hold a tune."

Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins

Asked her personal highlight while taking part in The Masked Singer, Sue shared: "Being part of such an extraordinary team, all working to make sure that the secret is kept safe. I’ll miss the laughter, the singing lessons, the exciting subterfuge. I’ll miss all the people who helped me create Dragon.

And on some of those guesses about her identity from the panel, Sue concluded: "Two words: Angela Merkel. So close and yet so far..."

Advertisements

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays at 7PM.

Picture: ITV