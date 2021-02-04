The Masked Singer 2021 final date has been confirmed.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 is currently airing weekends on ITV.

The show sees famous faces compete to put on the best music performance all while their real identities are secret with spectacular masks.

When is The Masked Singer 2021 final?

The Masked Singer 2021 final has been confirmed for Saturday, 13 February at 7PM on ITV.

The final episode will see the top three acts battle it out to be crowned winner as all of this year's acts are finally unmasked.

Plus all 12 of this year's contestants will return for a special group performance.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer 2021 alongside a panel of Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

They'll be joined by Queen Bee herself as last year's champion Nicola Roberts returns as a guest judge.

For now, The Masked Singer UK 2021 continues Saturday on ITV with the semi-final.

Those currently left in the competition are Robin, Sausage, Dragon, Harlequin and Badger.

Two more will be eliminated this weekend as Matt Lucas joins the panel as a guest judge.

You can recap the unmasked acts so far here.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub here.

For 2021 there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.

