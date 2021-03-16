Here's a recap of The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 contestants and results so far from this year.

Once again, a range of familiar faces will be entering the tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

In each episode four celebrities join Bake Off hosts Matt Lucas in the tent (Noel Fielding is on paternity leave this series), aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

They'll face a trio of challenges at the end of which one celebrity will be named the week's Star Baker.

Great British Bake Off Celebrity contestants and results

Episode 1 - March 9

Line up: Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley, comedian Rob Beckett, pop star Alexandra Burke and comedian Tom Allen

Winner: Alexandra Burke.

Episode 2 - March 16

Line up: Actor James McAvoy, popstar Anne-Marie, comedian David Baddiel and Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes

Winner: James McAvoy.

Episode 3 - March 23

Line up: MC Dizzee Rascal, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, psychiatrist and author Philippa Perry and comedian Reece Shearsmith

Winner: TBC

Episode 4 - March 30

Line up: Journalist and presenter Stacey Dooley, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, internet personality KSI and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Winner: TBC

Episode 5 - April 6

Line up: Comedian John Bishop, sportsman Ade Adepitan, TV personality Anneka Rice and singer Nadine Coyle.

Winner: TBC

The Great British Bake Off 2021 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer aired Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2021.