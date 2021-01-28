The Drop is the new streetwear competition series coming to BBC Three.

The BBC say the new format "is here to capture the cultural synergy between fashion, music, sport, celebrity and business and to provide one individual with a life-changing prize".

The Drop will see 10 of Britain’s most promising up-and-coming creatives go head to head to win the chance to have their new streetwear brand stocked in a major UK retailer.

The creatives will be mentored by two influential judges and complete themed weekly challenges that help them develop their brand.

First to be confirmed for the show is Grammy Award-winning global recording artist, performer, and style icon Miguel. In addition to his stellar music career, Miguel has his own lifestyle and apparel brand and has established himself as one of the music industry’s most creative innovators and influencers.

Miguel said: “I really hadn’t ever contemplated doing something like this, but when I met the Renowned [the show's production company] team and discovered their works I was immediately excited to get involved, both on air and behind the scenes as a co-producer.

"I also love that this show will be UK-centric, as there are so many talented designers based in the territory who deserve recognition.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, added: “At BBC Three, we love opportunities where we can provide a platform for people to express their creativity and passions.

"The Drop promises to be a fresh, new competitive format that delves into the business of streetwear and we’re really looking forward to seeing what the creatives come up with.”

Renowned Films co-founder Max Welch, Duane Jones and Tim Withers commented: “The Drop should find the UK’s next big global streetwear brand. Renowned is thrilled to be working with the BBC on the format, a really exciting way of exploring business through the billion pound industry of streetwear.

"Miguel was our very first choice to be a judge, mentor, and creative partner for this show. Miguel's certainly a style expert and tastemaker, but also a highly respected global musical, performance, and visual artist, so we know our entire cast, crew, and design competitors will respond strongly to him.”

A host, second mentor and release date are to be confirmed.

The Drop will air across eight episodes on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC