Interior Design Masters is back for 2021 - meet the line up of contestants here.

Series 2 of Interior Design Masters will be hosted by Alan Carr as ten talented new designers look for their big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design.

Advertisements

They will be competing to win a career-defining contract with one of the UK’s top boutique hotels.

In each episode, the contestants will be set a new commercial design challenge, to take on the interiors of show homes, offices, hotels, shops, beach huts, salons, restaurants and luxury holiday villas. Their skill and expertise will hopefully create design magic to impress the discerning judges.

Design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin returns as the series judge, joined each week by a different guest expert including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Linda Boronkay, Kit Kemp, Ross Bailey, Sophie Robinson, Abigail Ahern and Matthew Williamson.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr begins Tuesday, 2 February at 8PM on BBC Two.

Interior Design Masters 2021 contestants

Amy

Amy

Age: 43

From: Leeds

Job: Mother of three

Says Amy: "I was so inspired by series one, it looked like such a fantastic opportunity to immerse myself into the biggest interiors challenge and showcase what I can do. I saw some incredible schemes and was excited by the variety of the briefs that the designers faced.

"It seemed like the perfect opportunity to push my interiors passion forward and make the transition into it being my primary business. After 16 years of being ‘Mum’ where my work has had to take a back seat, it seemed like the right time to throw myself into something for me - although my greatest motivation was making my kids proud!"

Advertisements

Barbara

Barbara

Age: 34

From: Brighton

Job: Former Visual Merchandiser

Says Barbara: "I had set up my interior design business two years previously while on maternity leave with my first son, and was working primarily within the residential sector. I watched the show thinking how wonderful it was that the designers had been given the opportunity to design commercial properties, hotels, restaurants, retail, offices etc. And these were the types of projects that I was looking to work on."

Charlotte

Charlotte

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Textile Designer

Says Charlotte: "I was at a stage with my textile career where I felt I wanted to be challenged more as a designer, and definitely wanted to work on more interiors and product development-based projects.

"It's not always possible to have the extra money and time to put aside for passion projects and professional development, so I felt applying for the show would give me the focus to work intensely on a variety of projects in the interiors world, and I was excited by the prospect of what I might do with it!"

Jon

Jon

Age: 45

From: Worthing

Job: Retail Executive

Says Jon: "I’ve never wanted to be on TV, but Interior Design Masters got my blood pumping with excitement so much and I just had this feeling inside of me that I had to be part of this. I wanted to challenge myself, perhaps this was my mid-life crisis, after all I’ve got the tattoos and shaved head already!"

Lynsey

Lynsey

Age: 36

From: West Yorkshire

Job: Architect

Advertisements

Says Lynsey: "Interior Design Masters sparked an interest that tied in with a project I was working on: The Shed, our holiday let that we built in our garden, was one of the first opportunities I had to do a finished interiors project and I absolutely loved it!!

"I was in a career that had moved away from being creative and much more project management of large-scale construction projects. When I was working on the interiors for The Shed I enjoyed every minute of it, and after watching series one I thought that I would love the opportunity to see what I could create with the briefs and opportunities the designers get given."

Mona

Mona

Age: 38

From: Brixton

Job: Film set designer

Says Mona: "I applied during lockdown when I had time on my hands, and it was the perfect time for a new challenge. I knew all the different challenges I would be put through on the show would be really stimulating!"

Micaela

Micaela

Age: 33

From: South-East London

Job: Upholsterer

Says Micaela: "As an upholsterer I loved watching series one because the designers were all so hands-on making things. It really inspired me to consider what else I could make myself other than upholstered furniture. I applied to the show to prove to myself that I am more than an upholsterer and I am capable of designing a commercial space from start to finish.

"I think interiors have such an impact on people's mood and they play a valuable part in our lives. So shows like this can inspire people to be bolder in their own schemes at home, and never has that been more important than now."

Paul

Paul

Age: 32

From: Belfast

Job: Retail manager

Paul says: "After watching the show and loving interior design I just knew it was something I wanted to be involved in. I also wanted a challenge. Often, I don't ever step out of my comfort zone, so I thought this was the perfect opportunity. The thought of being wrapped up in the interior design world for whatever period of time it may be was exciting and the opportunities it may bring my way in the future."

Advertisements

Peter

Peter

Age: 33

From: Cheshire

Job: Former Doctor

Says Peter: "I wanted to show the world how much love I have for interior design and creating beautiful, bold, curated and personal spaces for my clients. I also wanted to challenge myself to do more commercial spaces, which are new to me, and such an exciting sector within the industry."

Siobhan

Siobhan

Age: 42

From: West Yorkshire

Job: NHS Worker

Says Siobhan: "I remember watching the first series of the show and I was absolutely glued to the TV every week. I loved seeing the transformations and seeing how the designers grew, becoming better and better each week. I guess I’ve always had a bit of a creative streak.

"However, after working in a corporate environment for many years I felt that I wanted to rediscover that side to my personality. I am obsessed with interiors and I've dreamed about a new career doing something that I love. It was a mix of excitement and stepping into the unknown. I couldn't wait!"

Advertisements

Interior Design Masters airs on BBC Two from Tuesday, 2 February.