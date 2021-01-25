John Thomson reveals all about The Masked Singer after performing as Bush Baby

John Thomson has spilled all about his time on The Masked Singer.

The new series of The Masked Singer continued on Saturday on ITV and actor and comedian was the third singer to be unmasked as Bush Baby.

The fifth show saw the top eight characters performing again as Robin, Bush Baby, Badger, Viking, Blob, Dragon, Sausage and Harlequin all took to the stage.

After all had performed, it was Dragon and Bush Baby that found themselves in the bottom two with Bush Baby the next character to ‘take it off,’ revealing John Thomson.

Speaking about signing up for the show, John said: "I decided to take on the challenge because I'd originally been asked the year before but I was in the middle of filming Cold Feet. So, when the opportunity arose again, I decided to go for it.

He continued: "It was quite hard to keep a secret, the only people who knew where my partner, my ex-wife and my agent who booked me on the show.

"In regards to explaining trips to London, I just pretended it was for existing work that I already did."

John revealed: "Secrecy when filming was major, we were picked up by the driver who had signed an NDA and as we drew closer to the studio we had to don a mask, gloves and a sweatshirt with don't speak to me on it so nobody could guess our identity.

"Trips from the dressing room to studio also incorporated full disguise."

Discussing his Bush Baby identity, John said: "I love my mask and the character I got to play, it really has the cutesy factor and I'm sure it appealed to children and adults alike. I guess it's the big eyes. Another added cute factor is that he is dressed in a baby grow."

He added: "I had a say in my costume. I had a choice of three and this one just spoke to me."

When it came to performing on the show, John admitted he was nervous when first taking to the stage.

"It's a very strange experience, basically total sensory deprivation. I found the whole experience very odd and unlike anything I've ever done before. The heat inside the costume was unbearable," John explained.

Although John's name was mentioned by the panel but they didn't guess him when he was eventually unmasked.

"I thought the panel did a good job at guessing but I'm pretty sure I completely fooled them until my reveal," John said. "There were some very strange guesses from Rishi Sunak to Gino D'Acampo. I put on an Australian accent to deliberately confuse them.

"I got halfway which was perfect for me as I wasn't in it to win it. I did it for fun and I was very grateful to be able to work during the pandemic. I was also very relieved as the costume was very, very hot and uncomfortable."

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays at 7PM.

