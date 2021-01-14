Glow Up season 3: Maya Jama to host new series in 2021

Glow Up will be back for a new series in 2021 with a new host.

Maya Jama will present the third series, taking over from Stacey Dooley.

Maya Jama said: "I absolutely LOVE Glow Up and can’t wait to join the family! I’m obsessed with makeup and creating different looks- it’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to see what the MUAs get up to."

Series 3 will welcome back industry icons Val Garland and Dominic Skinner as series judges, on hand to whittle ten budding Make Up Artists (MUAs) one by one, before discovering Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

Season 3 of Glow Up will stream in the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer later in 2021. Outside the UK, the show is available to stream on Netflix.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said: “It’s brilliant to welcome Maya to the BBC Three family for Glow Up - a show we really love which continues to grow in popularity. She is an ideal choice as the new host with a longstanding interest and passion for the industry and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the new series.”

Melissa Brown, Wall To Wall Executive Producer, added: “We’re hugely excited to welcome Maya. She brings with her bundles of energy, lots of fun and a genuine interest in the world of make-up. Series three will build on the massive success of series two with an incredible cast and exciting challenges, with access to the world’s biggest film sets and brands.”

Series one and two of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Further information about the new series will be released in due course.