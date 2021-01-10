The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 contestants, judges and how to watch online

The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

The series follows 12 passionate, home potters as they strive to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces are judged by the expert judging duo and a variety of well-known faces and experts from the world of pottery.

Advertisements

Originally airing on the BBC between 2015 and 2017, the show returned in 2020 on Channel 4 where it is now airing a fourth series.

Watch The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 on TV and online

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 will air on Sunday nights on Channel 4 from 10 January.

Episodes will air weekly at 7:45PM.

You'll be able to watch online and catch up via the All 4 player here and the last series is also currently available to watch in full.

Advertisements

The Great Pottery Throw Down judges, hosts and contestants

Series 4 in 2021 will be hosted by Siobhán McSweeney who takes over from Melanie Sykes.

Brymer Jones is back as a judge, joined by Rich Miller. Rich previously worked on the show since series 1 as Pottery technician.

The contestants on this year's series are Henry, Adam, Peter, Ara, Shenyue, Hannah, Irina, Jodie, Lee, Alon, Susan and Sally.

Top row (L-R): Adam, Susan, Sally, Peter, Shenyue & Jodie. Bottom row (L-R): Hannah, Alon, Ara, Irina, Henry, Lee

The Great Pottery Throw Down spoilers

In the first episode on 10 January, the battle of the clay returns in a brand-new series of The Great Pottery Throw Down as 12 of Britain's best home potters compete to become champion.

In week 1, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller set the potters two challenges against the clock: to throw a cheese set and port chalices, as the battle of clay kicks off at the wheel.

Advertisements

Who will be named potter of the week, and who will be first to leave the pottery?

Picture: Channel 4