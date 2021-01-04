The Cabins begins tonight on ITV2 as singletons throw out the rule book in an attempt to find true love.

The Cabins sees a cast of single lads and ladies set up before immediately moving in together.

They'll enjoy a 24 hour date in their very own exclusive log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK.

Launching tonight (4 January) on ITV2 at 9PM, three pairs of singletons are checking in to The Cabins.

In Stag’s Mount Olivia, who is hoping for someone to bring out her soft side, is paired up with Tom, who wants someone to see past his physique and focus on his personality.

Tom and Olivia chat about their dating and relationship past.

Olivia is initially impressed by her date telling Tom: “You’re tall, love it!” later adding: “Do you know who you remind me of? Channing Tatum. It’s the hair. I love it.”

Both Tom and Olivia message their mums about their dates – Tom jokes he’s the new son-in-law.

Tom

Later the pair quiz each other for more intimate information, including rating their ability in bed and whether a number matters.

Their conversation turns more serious in the hot tub with Tom admitting: “I’m 26 now, I’m ready to settle down, me. I do want kids, I want a house, all that. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want it next week.”

In Otter’s Pocket Charlotte, who is looking for a girl who gets her humour, is in a Cabin with Sarah, who wants a partner that isn’t experimenting and truly wants something real.

After a game of beer pong, Charlotte and Sarah discuss their dating history in more detail.

Sarah and Charlotte chat about their dating and relationship past.

Charlotte reveals she called off her engagement to a man after a serious car accident and discusses the relationships with women she’s had since then.

Earlier in the show Sarah says: “Being gay, but not like your typical lesbian, I do often get girls that are kind of like, intrigued. I don’t want to be experimented on anymore, people quite evidently just want to get you into bed.

“I’ve never had something real. I’ve never had something where I’ve thought, ‘I’m going to be able to marry you.’”

Later the pair message their loved ones about their match. Sarah says: “So far so good”. Charlotte says: “Probably a bit out of my league but let’s roll with it”.

Sarah and Charlotte fall asleep holding hands.

Sarah reveals her love for otters and how they hold hands while they sleep. Later the pair discuss whether to share a bed and eventually fall asleep holding hands.

Meanwhile in Beaver’s Burrow, pageant star Sofia is eager to get past a second date with Abraham, who feels like his nice guy efforts have been wasted on the wrong girls.

Abraham and Sofia quickly get onto the topic of their previous relationships.

Sofia and Abraham meet.

Later Sofia tells Abraham that she runs a drag pageant and reveals she’s brought him some thigh-high pink stiletto boots.

Abraham admits: “Yeah you really have [made me speechless] and it’s been less than 24-hours.”

Sofia and Abraham realise they’ve been talking until 1am.

As they head off to bed, Abraham says about the sleeping arrangements: “You can take the upstairs bed, 110%. Not to say I don’t want to share a bed with you, in terms of privacy and respect, being respectful, I want you to have the time of your life. It’s doing it the right way.”

Abraham shows his surprise at Sofia’s gift of a pair of pink knee high stilettos.

Abraham leaves a note on Sofia’s bed, which goes down well - apart from the fact that he’s spelt her name incorrectly.

The next day, Sofia eavesdrops on Abraham’s conversation with a friend about her. But will she like what she hears?

At the end of the show, all three Cabins receive a letter letting them know that their Cabin is available to stay in for another 24-hours.

The three couples must now each decide if they wish to extend their stay another day, or check out…

The Cabins starts tonight at 9PM on ITV2.