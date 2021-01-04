Mel B reveals all about The Masked Singer after performing as Seahorse

Mel B has spilled all about her time on The Masked Singer.

The new series of The Masked Singer continued on Saturday on ITV and Spice Girl Mel B was the second singer to be unmasked. Performing as Seahorse, Mel sang Kylie's Can't Get You Out Of My Head.

Advertisements

The second show another six characters performing their debut songs as viewers got to meet Seahorse, Viking, Bushbaby, Harlequin, Grandfather Clock and Blob.

After all had performed, it was Seahorse, Harlequin and Grandfather Clock that found themselves in the bottom three with Seahorse the next character to ‘take it off,’ revealing Spice Girl's Mel B.

Seahorse

Speaking about signing up for the show, Mel B said: "In a time when there is an awful lot to be worried about, it’s even more important to lift people’s spirits with a show that is just fun, crazy, over the top and completely bonkers so it felt like something I should do.

"Plus, I wanted to challenge myself to see if I could actually disguise my singing voice which people have known for 25 years.

Advertisements

"I lived in America for 15 years and never lost my Yorkshire accent so I wondered how hard it would be to come up with a way of singing where no-one would know it was me."

Mel said of filming the show: "I actually found it really exciting wearing the black masks, the visors, the gloves and not talking. I loved it.

"When you walk around the studios in your black hoodie and visor and balaclava you look like one of the people in Daft Punk which made me laugh every time I caught sight of myself in the mirror.

"I’m not sure whether all the running around in secret backstage was more fun than actually being on stage – ha-ha!"

She added: "I loved Seahorse. She was so cute. I liked getting into this sweet, cutesy character which is a bit different for me. She was so pretty with all the coloured lights and the ruffles.

Advertisements

"The mask was pretty hard to wear because it was quite hard to breathe which makes it even more hard to sing – especially as I was trying to sing in this breathy, girly voice."

Mel continued: "I was so nervous because I had to sing in a way I still hadn’t really got used to and I was really out of my comfort zone.

"I also couldn’t fully see because of my mask and I couldn’t breathe normally so I knew singing would be even harder. It was a proper challenge."

Seahorse

The panel all correctly guessed Mel, with the Spice Girl admitting: "They are so good! Mo was spot on. He literally said he knew it was me from the way I was standing so maybe I didn’t need to sing at all.

"I was laughing to myself when three of them said my name. I couldn’t believe it. But then after I’d been unmasked one of the backstage people said they knew it was me from the way I walked. That is all very shocking to me."

Advertisements

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays at 7PM.

Picture: ITV