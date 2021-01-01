Here's your first look at episode two of The Masked Singer UK airing this Saturday night on ITV.

Last weekend saw series 2 of The Masked Singer UK kick off with the first six characters singing before one had their identity unmasked.

The Masked Singer returns this Saturday on ITV at 7PM as we get to meet the remaining characters and hear them sing for the first time.

Taking to the stage this weekend will be Bush Baby, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Viking and Blob.

Harlequin. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Blob. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

At the end of the show, one of the acts will be unmasked.

Back to guess their identity will be the panel of celebrity sleuths - Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and newcomer Mo Gilligan.

Opening the show on Saturday, the panel all discuss how their competitive spirit has well and truly kicked in as they each attempt to be the best guesser!

Jonathan Ross says: “I’m still confident. I think my guesses are the closest to being spot on from anyone on the panel. I think I’m going to nail it tonight.

Seahorse. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Bushbaby. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

"I’m on top of the world and I’m going to win.”

On the clues this year, Rita Ora comments: “They’re really hard. I did come in confident and now I’m kind of like ‘not that easy’ but I’m hoping and I’m praying I can again leave with the title of the champion. Let’s see.”

In her opening remarks, Davina McCall reveals: “it’s too much to handle and not only am I feeling quite competitive but Mo, the newcomer, he’s already right up there trying to win.”

Viking. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Grandfather Clock. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Now settled into his seat on the panel, Mo Gilligan shares his thoughts on his fellow panellists: “You know what? Me and Davina are very good… we’re like good cop, bad cop.

"We’ve got a good little connection going on. Jonathan – he’s on another level. He’s playing the Masked Singer 2.0. Rita is very competitive.”

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Picture: © Bandicoot TV

Putting on a very deep male voice to impersonate Rita, Mo adds “She came into my dressing room, she said ‘oi listen bruv, I’m the one who’s always winning this Masked Singer, yeah? So don’t you be guessin’’

"I was like cool Rita, fantastic, I didn’t know you spoke like that!”

The Masked Singer continues Saturday - 2 January - at 7PM on ITV.