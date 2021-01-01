The Cabins cast: Meet the singletons on ITV2's new reality dating series

ITV2 has unveiled the cast of singletons appearing in new reality dating show The Cabins.

The twelve singles will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.

From the moment they meet the couples immediately move in together, as their date begins in their very own exclusive log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK.

Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date - all while cameras watch on. From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together - or call it a day and walk away.

The Cabins starts Monday, 4 January at 9PM on ITV2

Meet the cast of The Cabins below...

ABRAHAM

Abraham

Age: 21

Job: STUDENT STUDYING ARCHITECTURE

From: EAST LONDON

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience," says Abraham of signing up. "What I’m specifically looking for is a partner or a best friend that could lead into that. That department of my life has been extremely unfortunate. It would be nice to just relax and have someone to be my partner, my best friend, my girlfriend at the same time.

"I’ve seen it happen to a lot of my friends, I don’t know when it’s going to happen to me.”

HOLLY

Holly

Age: 23

Job: CABIN CREW, MAKE-UP ARTIST AND INFLUENCER

From: STAFFORDSHIRE

“My love life is an absolute shambles basically," says Holly on signing up. "I don’t have any luck with lads. I’m nice... I just can’t explain it.

"I thought I’d try dating websites. I was so against them until a few months ago. Went on them and lasted a day. On this show we’re not going to know anything about each other and I kind of like that."

MAMUDO

Mamudo

Age: 23

Job: FOOTBALLER / FOOTBALL COACH

From: LIVERPOOL

Says Mamudo: “I’ve signed up because it’ll be a great opportunity to meet my match in a more natural way; build up a better connection, without people being around, without the distractions you face on the outside world.”

ROBYN

Robyn

Age: 26

Job: SALES EXECUTIVE

From: DONCASTER

Robyn says: “I’ve been single for four years. I’ve enjoyed the single life, but now I’m ready to find someone. It would be so exciting if I found someone on The Cabins.”

JESS

Jess

Age: 24

Job: PREVIOUSLY WALT DISNEY WORLD, CURRENTLY LOCAL PUB/BINGO HALL

From: NEWPORT, SOUTH WALES

Jess says: "I’ve been single for almost two years. I’ve had a brilliant time. I’m so used to being in a relationship, it was important for me to have that time to figure out who I am.

"I’m really comfortable with myself and the way my life’s going. I just want someone to share my crazy lifestyle with.”

SARAH

Sarah

Age: 26

Job: WAITRESS AND MURDER MYSTERY ACTRESS, PT AND FITNESS MODEL

From: BLACKPOOL

Sarah says: “I’ve been single for a really long time and kind of got to the point where I feel like there is nobody out there. So I thought, let’s see if TV can help me! It just seems to be fail, after fail, after fail.”

TOM

Tom

Age: 26

Job: NATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

From: LEEDS

“Unfortunately, I’ve not had much luck in the past," says Tom of his past relationships. "I’ve had 4 or 5 relationships. The first one lasted 4 years, we had a house and everything. She was ready to settle down and have kids, but I was 21/22 and it was a bit too soon for me.

"After that every year I had a relationship that lasted 10 months to a year, but something would pop up and we’d end up parting ways. So I thought I might as well give something else a try as I’m not doing very well.”

SOFIA

Sofia

Age: 21

Job: MISS DIAMOND UK / TATTOO APPRENTICE / MODEL

From: KENT

Says Sofia: "My love life is absolutely tragic. I’ve been on lots of dates but they all end terribly. I thought, what better way to get to know a person than being stuck with them for 24 hours? I thought it was a really good idea and I really like the ethos of the show.”

WILL

Will

Age: 28

Job: FAMILY RUN ELECTRICAL COMPANY

From: LONDON

Will shares: "I’ve been single for three years. I was in a five year relationship before that, she’s really the only girlfriend I’ve had. She wanted to move on, have kids, and I didn’t want to settle down. The first two years of me being single I probably was a bit of a bad boy.

“I’m trying to maybe settle down, but it’s getting harder for me. Trying to find someone who likes me, it’s like trying to stand up in a hammock. I thought this is a good chance to have some fun and hopefully someone who doesn’t judge me. You meet someone now, they instantly research you on Instagram. It’ll just be judging me on the first 24 hours in there.”

OLIVIA

Olivia

Age: 22

Job: CUSTOMER SERVICE FOR A MOBILE COMPANY

From: HULL

Olivia hopes The Cabins will help her find her match: “I’m not doing a good job, I’ve been single for 10 months. And it’s just a great experience and opportunity. If I can’t find a man, they’ll do it for me!”

JOEL

Joel

Age: 22

Job: BIN MAN

From: SWANSEA

On why he signed up for the show, Joel says: "Basically struggling to find someone in Swansea. I always say to my mum, I want to find someone outside of Swansea.”

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte

Age: 29

Job: OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR A COFFEE COMPANY

From: STAFFORD

Charlotte says: “I’ve been single for about a year. Having no luck meeting anybody on dating apps. I just thought, I want to meet somebody who doesn’t know anything about me. Has no preconceived ideas, doesn’t know what to expect.”

