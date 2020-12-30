The Circle USA is coming to Netflix UK from 2021

The first season of The Circle USA is coming to Netflix UK.

Originally aired in America in 2020, the first series of The Circle USA will soon be available to watch online in the UK.

All episodes of the first season will premiere on Netflix on 1 January 2021.

The show follows the same format as the original British series with contestants living alone in isolated apartments. They interact solely via a social media platform called The Circle, competing for a prize given to the most popular contestant.

The contest sees the contestants rate one another and the least liked faces being 'blocked' and removed from The Circle.

In the US show, the winner will walk away with a $100,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile the British version of the show will return to Channel 4 in 2021.

Alongside the third series of the regular show will be a first ever Celebrity special.

The Celebrity Circle, as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer campaign, will air across a week in early 2021.

The Celebrity Circle cast of celebrities will include Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen; YouTuber Saffron Barker; Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams; Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby; Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz; Rapper Lady Leshurr and Blue singer Duncan James.

They will be joined by two pairs of contestants - reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks and Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom.

The Celebrity Circle is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving.

Meanwhile The Circle will see a £100,000 cash prize up for grabs.

Emma Willis hosts with voice-over from comic Sophie Willan.

For now, you can watch the first two series of The Circle UK online now on All 4.